Bid to establish TTP centres in Balochistan foiled

Law enforcement agencies in Balochistan successfully conducted an intelligence-based operation, arresting several terrorists affiliated with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The operation thwarted TTP’s efforts to establish centres in the province. Among those arrested is a wanted commander of the TTP Shura. Preliminary investigations revealed connections of the TTP’s network with the terrorist groups both domestically and internationally. The arrested commander was involved in various terrorist activities in different areas, while further investigations are in the process. With the success of the intelligence operation, the collusion of various terrorist groups within the country is expected to be uncovered soon, the report said.