The Anti-Smuggling Squad of Customs Enforcement carried out a significant operation in Gadap, Karachi, resulting in the recovery of a large quantity of smuggled contraband.

A total of 4,700 injections, valued at Rs16 million, were seized from a warehouse.

These injections, according to a spokesman, are administered to buffaloes to increase milk production.

Customs authorities arrested the individuals involved and registered a case under the Customs Act.