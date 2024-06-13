Seager hits 3-run homer in return to Dodger Stadium

Corey Seager hit a go-ahead, three-run homer off Walker Buehler in his return to Dodger Stadium and the Texas Rangers defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 on Wednesday night when Andy Pages ran through a stop sign and was thrown out at the plate for the final out.

“That´s just a beautiful play with the game on the line,” said Rangers manager Bruce Bochy, whose 2,125th victory moved him into a tie with the late New York Yankees manager Joe McCarthy for ninth on the regular-season career list.

“What an incredible career he had and the championships he won,” Bochy said. “It’s just humbling to be in this class.”

Seager was back in the lineup as designated hitter against his old team after missing four games with a hamstring issue, including the series opener. The 30-year-old shortstop went 1 for 3 with a strikeout. He was 2016 NL Rookie of the Year and 2020 NL and World Series MVP with the Dodgers, then left as a free agent after the 2021 season.

“It´s good to have Corey back. We saw what he means to us,” Bochy said. “We missed him.”