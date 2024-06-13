Fardeen Khan expresses gratitude to Kareena as ‘Dev’ turns 20

Bollywood Actor, Fardeen Khan, shared a video on his personal Instagram account from his memory lane as his film ‘Dev’ completed 20 years since its release.

Fardeen Khan in his social media post revised the countless memories he made on sets and with the cast members, featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, directed by Govind Nihalani.

Fardeen shared a clip featuring moments from the film along with a long gratitude note on Tuesday.

The note read, “20 Years of Dev. It was my third film with @kareenakapoorkhan and it was she who recommended me for the role and I will always be grateful to her for that. Being signed by Govind Nihalani for a film with legends like @amitabhbachchan and Om Puri was a huge endorsement for any actor. Govindji was highly respected and was known for his careful direction and powerful storytelling.”

He shared his experience working with Big B in the film.

“This role gave me the chance to work on a film that was relevant and meaningful, which was rare at the time. But the greatest take away for me from DEV was getting to share the screen with Amitji, an actor I idolise. His life and most amazing career have had a profound influence on Indian cinema and has left an indelible mark on not just me but on every Indian. It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, a true honour and an absolute privilege to work with him, making it one of the highlights of my career,” Fardeen added.

Fardeen and Kareena also worked together in ‘Fida’ and ‘Khushi’. Furthermore, Fardeen Khan made his comeback after 14 years of long gap with a Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut web series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’.

He is receiving praise for his performance.

Set against the backdrop of India’s struggle for independence in the 1940s, the show explores the lives of courtesans and their patrons, delving into the cultural dynamics of Heera Mandi.