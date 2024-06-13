Punjab allocates Rs 842b for development

The Punjab government has allocated Rs. 842 billion for development budget (Medium Term Development Framework-MTDF) for fiscal year 2024-25 with major allocation for social sector, infrastructure development, production sectors, services sectors, special initiatives and other sectors.

Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman presented the Punjab budget for financial year (FY) 2024-25 in the Punjab Assembly session, here on Thursday.

According to the budget document, following is the break-up of the MTDF for next FY starting from July 1, 2024:

The social sector would get a total of Rs. 280.65 billion, which includes School Education Rs. 42.5 billion, Higher Education Rs. 17 billion, Special Education Rs. 2 billion, Literacy and Non-Formal Education Rs. 4 billion, Sports and Youth Affairs Rs. 7.6 billion, Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Rs. 86 billion, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Rs. 42.6 billion, Population Welfare Rs. 3.8 billion, Water Supply and Sanitation Rs. 8 billion, Social Welfare Rs. 4 billion, Women Development Rs. 1.4 billion and Local Government & Community Development Rs. 61.750 billion.

Under the Infrastructure Development, a total of Rs. 246.8 billion has been allocated and out of which, Roads sector will receive Rs. 143 billion, Irrigation Rs. 25.800 billion, Energy sector Rs. 7.5 billion, Public Buildings Rs. 30 billion and Urban Development Rs. 40.5 billion.

Similarly, the Production Sector will get a total of Rs. 107.850 billion. Under the Production Sectors, the Agriculture will receive Rs. 64.6 billion, Forestry Rs. 4 billion, Wildlife Rs. 6.4 billion, Fisheries Rs. 5.3 billion, Food Rs. 400 million, Livestock and Dairy Development Rs. 9 billion, Industries, Commerce and Investment sector Rs. 10.7 billion, Mines & Minerals Rs. 950 million, and Tourism Rs. 6.5 billion.

The budget document says that a total of Rs. 41 billion will spend on Services Sectors which included Governance & Information Technology Rs. 20.7 billion, Labour & HR Department Rs. 400 million, Transport Rs. 18.5 billion, and Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) Rs. 1.4 billion. A hefty grant of Rs. 101.5 billion has been earmarked for Special Programmes/Initiatives during the FY 2024-25.

A grant of Rs. 64.2 billion will be spent on various other sectors such as Environment & Climate Change Rs. 10 billion, Information & Culture Rs. 2.6 billion, Archaeology Rs. 800 million, Auqaf & Religious Affairs Rs. 800 million, Human Rights & Minorities Affairs Rs. 4 billion and Planning & Development Rs. 46 billion.

Specialised Healthcare

The Punjab government has earmarked an amount of Rs 8.6 trillion under the Development Fund for the Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education (SH&ME) in the budget for the fiscal year 2024-25.

According to the budget document on Thursday, an amount of Rs 72.6 billion has been allocated for the new schemes of the department while an amount of Rs 7.774 trillion will be spent on the ongoing schemes.

The Punjab government has proposed an amount of Rs 33.36 billion for medical education , Rs 1.958 trillion for tertiary care hospitals and an amount of Rs 80 billion for the Chief Minister Initiatives in the sector of Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education .

Green Steps

The Punjab government has taken another ‘Green’ step to meet climate changes being faced by the country and has allocated healthy amount.

According to the budget speech of Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, a short-term Smog Action Plan has been prepared while an amount of Rs 10 billion has been allocated for SMOG Less and Climate Resilient Punjab.

The CM Punjab Plant for Pakistan programme has already been launched while Rs 8 billion will be spent for this project.

Furthermore, an amount of Rs 49 billion has been allocated for Induction of Eco-Friendly Buses in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur and Multan.

Collectively, Rs 18,500 million have been allocated for 10 ongoing and 15 new schemes of the transport sector.

Justice Administration

The Punjab government has allocated Rs 47.48 billion for the administration of justice in the 2024-25 budget, announced here on Thursday.

According to budget documents, Rs 10.33 billion is the estimated budget for the Lahore High Court, whereas Rs 37.15 billion has been reserved for the lower judiciary, including sessions courts, civil courts, special courts, courts of small causes, labour courts, the Punjab Appellate Tribunal-II Multan, the Punjab Appellate Tribunal Lahore, attorneys/legal services including the advocate general’s office, the solicitor department, the Mufassil Establishment, and the Punjab Judicial Academy.

The budget amount will be spent on the pay and allowances of the employees, operating expenses, employees’ retirement benefits, physical assets, and maintenance. It is pertinent to mention here that the government has reserved almost 9.41 percent more than the amount allocated in the 2023-24 budget for the administration of justice. In the 2023-24 budget, the government had allocated Rs 43.4 billion for justice administration.

Primary & Secondary Healthcare

The Punjab government has earmarked Rs 42.6 billion for Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department in the fiscal year 2024-25 budget.

According to the budget documents, released on Thursday, Rs. 33.515 billion is designated for ongoing health sector schemes, while Rs 9.085 billion would fund new initiatives. A key highlight of the budget is the establishment of the Hospital Management Authority, for which Rs 25 million has been allocated. This new body aims to streamline hospital administration and improve healthcare delivery across the province. The allocated funds underscore the government’s commitment to enhancing healthcare infrastructure and services, addressing both current and emerging health challenges.

Information & Culture

The Punjab government has earmarked Rs 2.6 billion under the development fund for Information & Culture sector in the budget for Fiscal Year 2024-25.

According to the budget document, shared with the media on Thursday, an amount of Rs. 2.299 billion has been allocated for new development schemes, while Rs 300 million will be spent on the ongoing schemes.

The Punjab government has allocated Rs 20 million for revamping and up-gradation of halls and art gallery of Lahore Arts Council (Alhamra) (LAC), Rs 20 million for up-gradation of Punjab Museum at the Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture, Lahore (PILAC), Rs 34 million for renovation and up-gradation of main office building of Directorate General Public Relation (DGPR) Lahore, Rs 110 million for establishment of Artificial Intelligence Powered Central Media Monitoring Unit at DGPR Headquarters and Digital Media Wing at the divisional information offices in Punjab, Rs 30 million for construction of information complex in Multan and Rs 50 million for establishment of studios for promotion of visual and performing arts in Punjab.

Power sector

The Punjab government has allocated an amount of Rs. 7.5 billion for various ongoing and new schemes of power sector for the year 2024-25.

According to the budget document, released here on Wednesday, out of total allocation, a sum of Rs. 2.88 billion had been specified for the ongoing schemes. A sum of Rs. 32.870 million has been earmarked for ongoing schemes of buildings, Rs. 89.881 million for research and development, Rs. 1.462 billion for solar energy, Rs. 713 million for hydel energy, Rs. 366.5 million for bio-gas project and Rs. 215 million for other projects.

Similarly, for the new schemes, Rs. 4.62 billion has been allocated, an amount of Rs. 20 million earmarked for establishment of Centralised Remote Monitoring and Management Centre in Energy Development Lahore. Rs 4.1 billion has been allocated for chief minister?s initiatives in which Rs. 4 billion has been earmarked for ‘Chief Minister Roshan Gharana Programme’ and Rs. 50 million for Chief Minister Fund for Indigenisation of Solar Panel Production/Manufacturing Punjab and Rs. 50 million for Chief Minister’s Initiative for Promotion of Renewable Energy Technologies. Similarly, a sum of Rs. 500 million has been allocated for solar energy as well.

Non-development Police Budget

The Punjab government has allocated Rs. 187.365 billion as non-development budget for Punjab police in the budget for the financial year 2024-25.

According to the budget document, issued here on Thursday, out of Rs. 187.365 billion, employees related expenses will be Rs. 156.259 billion, including Rs. 71.407 billion for pay and Rs. 84.851 billion for allowances.

While Rs. 20.254 billion had been allocated for operating expenses, Rs. 1.240 billion for employees’ retirement benefits, Rs. 3.888 billion for grant subsidies and written-off loans, Rs. 315 million for transfers, Rs. 2.209 billion for physical assets and Rs. 3.180 billion for repair and maintenance.

Forestry

The Punjab government has allocated Rs. 4 billion for Forestry sector in the financial year 2024-25 budget. According to the budget document, Rs. 2.370 billion will be directed towards ongoing schemes, while Rs. 1.630 billion earmarked for new projects.

A notable initiative among the new projects is establishment of an Eco Tourism Facility at Lal Suhanara National Park. The facility aims to promote sustainable tourism and conservation efforts in the region.

Women Development

The Punjab government has earmarked an amount of Rs 1,400 million for women development sector in the fiscal year 2024-25. According to the budget documents, a sum of Rs 1,080 million has been allocated for on-going schemes, whereas Rs 319 million have been allocated for new schemes in the development budget.

For the ongoing schemes, an amount of Rs 191.62 million has been allocated for the construction of women development office complex in Sabzazar, Rs 147.36 million for the construction of building of working women hostel in Vehari and Rs 114.94 million for the construction of multi-purpose complex, Jubilee Town Lahore was allocated.

A sum of Rs 500 million has also been allocated for the establishment of daycare centers through Punjab Day Care Fund (PDCF) Society under the Chief Minister initiative.

For the new schemes, Rs 182.83 million were allocated for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of working women hostels in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sahiwal, Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan.

An amount of Rs 50 million was allocated for revenue component of multi-purpose complex Jubilee Town Lahore.

Kisan Dost Package

The Punjab government has announced historical and revolutionary ‘Kisan Dost Package’allocating a huge amount of Rs 64.60 billion for the fiscal year 2024-25, besides proposing interest free loans.

According to the budget speech delivered by Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, Punjab Kisan Card project with an amount of Rs 75 billion has been announced and 500,000 farmers will be given interest free loans.

Chief Minister Solarization of Agriculture Tubewells will be launched and under the initiative some 7,000 tubewells will be shifted to solar with an amount of Rs 9 billion.

Another Rs 30 billion have been allocated for the provision of tractors to farmers on easy interest free installments, under Chief minister Green Tractor Scheme, furthermore Rs 1.25 billion will be spent on establishment of Model Agricultural Malls across Punjab while another Rs 2 billion have been allocated for ‘Livestock card’, under which farmers will be given loans on easy installments for dairy farming in their villages.

Another project for the provincial capital ‘Model Fish Market’ has been announced with Rs 5 billion while Rs 8 billion have been allocated for Aquaculture Shrimp Farming initiative.

Emergency Services

The Punjab government has allocated Rs. 1.4 billion under the development fund for the Emergency Service (Rs-1122) in the budget for the fiscal year 2024-25.

According to the budget document shared with the media on Thursday, an amount of Rs. 1.224 billion has been allocated for the ongoing schemes of the department while Rs. 175 million will be spent on new schemes.

The Punjab government has allocated Rs. 306 million for strengthening of Emergency Services in all districts of Punjab, Rs. 40 million for implementation of Community Safety Programme in Punjab, Rs. 13 million for 3rd party International Validation of Emergency Service and Trainings and Rs. 5 million for establishment of Rescue cadet corps in colleges and universities in 33 cities of Punjab. While an amount of Rs. 175 million will be spent on two new schemes.

Labour, HR

The Punjab government has earmarked Rs. 400 million for Labour and Human Resources Development for the financial year 2024-25.

The budget documents made available to APP showed that the Punjab government allocated Rs. 275.8 million for ongoing and Rs. 124.1 million for new schemes.

For new schemes, a sum of Rs. 60 million has been earmarked for ‘Redesigning and renovation of CIWCE and IRI Lahore’ as well as Rs. 20 million for ‘Digital Transformation of Directorate General Labour Welfare Punjab’ and Rs. Rs. 44.1 million for establishment of ‘Occupational Safety & Health (OSH) Laboratory Faisalabad’.

Auqaf & Religious Affairs

The Punjab government has allocated Rs 800 million under the Development Fund for the Auqaf & Religious Affairs Department in the budget for Fiscal Year 2024-25. According to the budget document shared with the media on Thursday, an amount of Rs. 717 million has been allocated for 14 ongoing schemes of the department while an amount of Rs. 83 million will be spent on three new schemes.

The Punjab government has allocated Rs. 8.5 million for up-gradation of shrines, mosque, zaireen verandas and provision of public amenities at shrine of Hazrat Pir Jamat Ali Shah, Ali Pur Syedan, Narowal, an amount of Rs. 168 million for conservation and improvement of Badshahi Masjid and Hazoori Bagh ensemble Lahore and an amount of Rs. 95 million for restoration and up-gradation of shrine Hazrat Shah Shams, Babzwari Multan. While an amount of Rs. 75 million will be spent on rehabilitation of Aiwan-e-Auqaf building Lahore

Wildlife Conservation

The Punjab government has allocated a substantial Rs 6.4 billion for wildlife conservation and development in the 2024-25 Budget, demonstrating a strong commitment to the sector. According to the budget documents, the key initiatives include the establishment of a Zoo Education and Exhibition Centre in Lahore with a total investment of Rs 800 million, of which Rs 300 million were allocated for the current fiscal year. Additionally, a state-of-the-art Wildlife Hospital will be built at Safari Zoo Lahore, with Rs 700 million designated for this year, out of the total Rs 2 billion project cost.

The Chief Minister Wildlife Rescue Force, aimed at enhancing wildlife rescue efforts, will receive Rs 750 million this year towards its overall Rs 1.5 billion cost.

These initiatives reflect the government’s dedication to enhancing wildlife protection and education in Punjab.

CM Roshan Gharana, CM District SDGs

The Punjab government has allocated Rs 9.5 billion for Chief Minister Roshan Gharana Programme and Rs 80 billion for Chief Minister District SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) during financial year 2024-24.

Provincial Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman disclosed this in his budget speech in the Punjab Assembly session here on Thursday.

He explained that under the CM Roshan Gharana Programme, relief would be provided to the people in the electricity bills and in the first phase, complete solar system would be provided to domestic consumers using up to 100 units of electricity per month.

He said the government was also providing houses to the poor under ‘Apna Ghar, Apni Chhat’.

Mian Mujtaba added that development programmes at district level would be completed under the Chief Minister District SDGs Programme worth Rs 80 billion during the next FY.

In his budget speech, he said that Rs 296 billion would be spent on the construction and rehabilitation of 2,380 kilometers roads across the province, while old and dilapidated roads would be rehabilitated through 483 schemes with a total cost of Rs 135 billion; Undergraduate Scholarship Programme and Chief Minister’s Skilled Programme would be launched at a cost of Rs 2.5 billion and Rs 2.97 billion, respectively.

He said that first Garment City in Punjab being built with a cost of Rs 3 billion and it would not only help promote textile industry but also increase foreign exchange reserves.

Similarly, he said, ‘Khhela Punjab’ programme of Rs 7 billion will be initiated in all the provincial constituencies for provision of basic sports facilities to the people, while funds of Rs 6.5 billion will be spent on the restoration of current sports facilities.

Mian Mujtaba said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s dream of Digital Punjab was coming true as foundation of Pakistan first IT city ‘Nawaz Sharif IT City’ had been laid with in short span of three months. Easy access to internet is the basic component of Digital Punjab Programme.

Agriculture

A total of Rs. 64.6 billion has been earmarked for the agriculture sector, and out of which, Rs. 11.8bln would be foreign aid component.

Major share, Rs. 45.25bln will go to the Chief Minister?s initiatives, while Rs. 15.85bln have been allocated for on-farm water management and Rs. 2.65bln for agriculture transformation plan.

Also, Rs. 304 million has been allocated for agriculture research, Rs. 294.6bln for agriculture education, Rs. 99mln for soil survey, Rs. 91mln for pest warning and quality control, and Rs. 50mln for district development package.

New Model Fish Market

The Punjab government has announced the establishment of a state-of-the-art Model Fish Market in Lahore with a budget of Rs 5 billion, as detailed in the 2024-25 Budget documents released on Thursday.

Out of this, Rs 2 billion has been earmarked for the market’s construction. Additionally, Rs 3 billion has been allocated for aquaculture and shrimp farming projects, which have a total projected cost of Rs 8 billion. Overall, the Punjab Finance Ministry has proposed Rs 5.3 billion for the fisheries sector, including Rs 5.2 billion for new development schemes and Rs 100 million for ongoing projects, underscoring its commitment into modernizing the fisheries industry and promoting economic growth in the region.

Tourism

The Punjab government has allocated Rs 6.5 billion for tourism in the financial year 2024-25, said a budgetary document released here on Thursday. The government was committed to promoting the tourism sector on priority basis and therefore, it had allocated Rs 6.5 billion for its 31 projects with 16 ongoing projects fetching Rs 496.9 million and 15 new ones of Rs 6.03 billion.

For the new schemes, the money would be spent to establish ‘Murree Development Programme’ with an estimated cost of Rs10 billion in which Rs 5 billion had been earmarked in the financial year 2024-25.

Similarly, a sum of Rs 75 million had been allocated for Strengthening and Digitalization of ITHM and Provision of Missing Facilities, Rs 250 million for Designing, Promoting and Implementing different Eco-Friendly Tourists Facilities in Punjab, Rs 50 million for Automation of DTS Lahore, Rs150 million for Establishment of Technical Facilities, Conservation Lab and Visitor Services Lahore, Rs 70 million for Establishment of Business Development Cell, Rs 50 million for Digital Mapping of Tourism Sites in Punjab, Rs 20 million for Establishment of Tourism Huts at River Indus, Rs 60 million for Provision of Missing Facilities for Tourism at TDCP Patriata Chairlift, Murree, Rs1 million for Feasibility Study for Construction of Glass Bridge Murree, Rs1 million for Feasibility Study for Establishment of Eco-Friendly Park, Rs 1 million for Feasibility Study for Installation of Chairlift at Kotli Sattian, Rs 95.06 million for Establishment of Eco-Friendly Glamping Pod Village, Chewra Hill, Rs 80 million for Design and Establishment of Cable Car Kala Bagh Mianwali and Rs100 million had been allocated for the Establishment of Darshan Resort at Kartarpur.

CM’s programmes

Punjab budget featured Chief Minister’s programmes for the wellbeing of children, working women, special persons, and transgender community, as well as welfare programmes for minorities.

In his budget speech on the floor of the Punjab Assembly here on Thursday, Provincial Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman said that Punjab Chief Minister is going to launch various welfare initiative during the next financial year.

He mentioned that Chief Minister’s Punjab Schools Meal Programme will be initiated with a cost of Rs 01 billion for the effective mental and physical growth of children; Daycare Centres will be established across Punjab for the children of working women with a cost of Rs 01 billion; Chief Minister Skill Development Programme worth Rs 01 billion to facilitate the transgender community; and Minority Development Fund would be established with a cost of Rs 2.5 billion.

Similarly, he mentioned that Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research would be built in Lahore with a cost of Rs 56 billion; Rs 8.84 billion will be spent on construction of Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology Sargodha; Rs 450 million has been allocated for launching of air ambulance service; and Rs 01 billion has been set aside for Clinic on Wheels Project under which 200 ambulances are providing healthcare facilities to the people in far-flung areas. In addition, he said, Mobile Field Hospital Programme has been started with an objective to activate and increase Healthcare Coverage in the province.

HR & Minorities Affairs

The Punjab government has allocated Rs. 4 billion under the development fund for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs in the budget for the Fiscal Year 2024-25. According to the budget document, shared with the media on Thursday, an amount of Rs. 3.867 billion has been allocated for 13 new schemes of the department while an amount of Rs. 132 million will be spent on the new scheme.

The Punjab government has allocated Rs. 67 million for provision of land/construction of Punjab Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Complex, Rs. 125 million for capacity building of Human Rights Cell, Rs. 350 million for development of model localities of minorities (phase-IV) and Rs. 300 million for improvement/renovation of religious places of minorities to promote tourism and Rs. 200 million for construction/repair/renovation of graveyards/ Janazgah/ Shamshan Ghat and community centres for minorities.

Lahore Development Programme

The Punjab government has allocated Rs 88 billion for the Lahore Development Programme (LDP) and Apni Chahat Apna Ghar Programme (ACAGP) under the Chief Minister’s initiative in the annual budget for the fiscal year 2024-25. According to the budget documents, an amount of Rs 88,000 million has been earmarked for the ACAGP and LDP during the upcoming fiscal years 2024-25 and 2025-26. The budget will be spent through the Urban Development Department Punjab.

The projects under LDP will be initiated in 9 Zones of the Lahore Metropolitan Corporation which includes Data Gunj Bakhsh Zone, Samanabad Zone, Ravi Zone, Wahga Zone, Aziz Bhatti Zone, Shalimar Zone, Nishtar Zone, Gulberg Zone and Allama Iqbal Zone. Out of Rs 88 billion, an amount of Rs 5 billion will be spent on the schemes of ACAGP while 15 billion on the LDP during 2024-25 whereas remaining schemes will be completed in 2025-26.