PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 207 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend, gaining 207.94 points, a positive change of 0.29 per cent, closing at 72,797.43 points against 72,589.49 points the previous day.

A total of 293,083,473 shares valuing Rs10.541 billion were traded during the day as compared to 372,538,669 shares valuing Rs11.650 billion the previous day. As many as 435 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 232 of them recorded gains and 130 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 73 companies remained unchanged.

The top three trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 28,444,305 shares at Rs 4.64 per share, PIA Holding Company with 27,442,146 shares at Rs 12.81 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 20,518,249 shares at Rs 1.29 per share. Pakistan Engineering Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 49.85 per share price, closing at Rs 689.95 whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Textile Mills Limited with a Rs 24.00 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,324.00. Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 75.00 per share closing at Rs 18,050.00, followed by PIA Holding Company Limited with a Rs 34.43 decline to close at Rs 511.81.