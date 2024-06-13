Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal to register their marriage

Bollywood couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal will reportedly register their marriage next week, followed by an intimate wedding party for their loved ones.

As per an exclusive report from a local entertainment outlet, there will be no big fat wedding for the ‘Heeramandi’ actor Sonakshi Sinha and her beau Zaheer Iqbal.

The report suggests that the couple, rumoured to be tying the knot on June 23, will register their marriage in the morning, followed by an intimate party at a Mumbai-based eatery in the night, confirmed a close friend of Sinha, who also received an invite for the celebration.

“I have received an invitation to celebrate with the couple on the evening of June 23. But there’s no mention of an actual wedding,” the person told the publication.

“From what I know, they have already gone through a registered marriage or may do so on the morning of June 23. But there’s not going to be any elaborative wedding as such, just a party,” added Sinha’s friend.

For the unversed, it was reported by several media outlets earlier this week that lovebirds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who have been in a relationship for quite some time now, are all set to take the plunge.

The celebrations are said to be at Bastian restaurant in Mumbai, on June 23, whereas, another private affair is planned for a day before, at the family home of the actor in Juhu.

Reacting to the wedding reports, her brother, actor Luv Sinha refused to comment and suggested that the media should reach out to either of the two individuals involved, to comment on the matter.