CM reviews health reform, approves revamping of 11 hospitals

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved increasing the number of field hospitals to 105 and ordered for implementation of the field hospital project in tehsils.

Chairing a 3-hour long meeting to review health sector reforms on the second consecutive day here on Wednesday, the CM also gave approval to revamp 11 major hospitals in different cities. She said that entire health system needed to be overhauled, monitoring and accountability system must be introduced, adding that if there was no monitoring and accountability, there would be no performance. The CM ordered for a complete mapping to determine needs and problems of public sector hospitals across Punjab.

The CM was presented with videos of Children’s Hospital Lahore’s bathroom, operation theater and other facilities. She got furious to see in the video that a baby was bleeding in the emergency and his mother was covering it with cloth. Maryam Nawaz strongly reprimanded the Health Department officials over this act of negligence. “If this is the situation of the biggest hospital in Lahore, what will happen to the rest,” she questioned.

The CM said, “Eight children died in Sahiwal; we all are responsible; we must answer.” She constituted a three-member committee under the chairmanship of provincial adviser Azhar Kayani, and highlighted that after fixing responsibility, the people involved should be sent behind bars. The chief minister also directed the authorities concerned to rectify weaknesses in the vaccination campaign. Urgent measures should be taken for measles vaccination campaign in Punjab, she added.

The meeting was briefed that a plan had been prepared to ensure presence of specialist doctors in small and remote hospitals. She directed a special committee, headed by the health minister, to monitor the proceedings. Maryam Nawaz gave directions to devise a system to determine performance of doctors across the province. She also ordered for taking measures to eliminate backlog of waiting list of cardiac patients.

The CM issued Instructions to ensure the provision of emergency treatment facilities for cardiac, stroke, burn and paeds patients in district hospitals. She was briefed on three, two and one level grading of government hospitals based on public needs.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information & Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Provincial Advisor Azhar Kayani, Dr. Adnan Khan and MPA Sania Ashiq attended the meeting. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Chairman P&D, Secretaries Sohail Ashraf, Ali Jan, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Zafar Dal, CEO IDAP Shahmeer and other relevant officers were also present.

Traffic Response Unit

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has launched the Traffic Response Unit in order to improve the flow of traffic in the city at the earliest. The CM directed to remove carriages obstructing traffic flow and to provide alternative place for carriages.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif inspected Traffic Response Unit bike, talked to warden, inquired about training and other issues. She observed the message to be delivered through public address in case of a traffic jam.

The CM was briefed by Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Ammara Athar that Special Traffic Response Unit would reach the traffic jam area on 15 call. A special unit of 50 heavy bikes and 100 wardens will take immediate action to clear the traffic. The Traffic Response Unit has been given special training for one month besides a first aid course by Red Crescent.

The CM was informed that public address system and first aid box would also be installed on each motorcycle, and the traffic warden will also record through a special camera. Later, the CM chaired a special meeting on traffic management in which enforcement of Intelligence Traffic Signal Management System in Lahore was reviewed. She directed to improve the flow of traffic in Lahore at the earliest.

The chief minister also directed to conduct an effective awareness campaign on lane restrictions for rickshaws and motorbikes, in order to ensure line discipline in any case. She gave directions to carry out effective and sustainable planning for the elimination of encroachments on roads, and directed to restore screens installed for traffic guidance. Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Information & Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari attended the meeting.

Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, Commissioner Zaid Bin Maqsood, Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, CCPO Bilal Kamiana, officials of TEPA, Safe City and other relevant departments were also present.

Child Labour

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday terming the child labour as a violation of human rights has given clear message of not tolerating it in the province. In a message in connection with the International Day Against Child Labour, she said today was a day to renew our pledge to protect children from exploitation, and to ensure their right to education and childhood free of labour.

Maryam Nawaz was of the view: “Taking labour from innocent children is a criminal act and also socio-economic problem”. Children’s innocent hands should have pens, not tools, she stressed. She said: “Our children are our future. Together we can make child labor-free Punjab.”

The chief minister said that no child should be deprived of childhood innocence.

“We have to play our part to give children a life full of smiles and dreams”, she added.