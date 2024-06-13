Security forces eliminate 181 terrorists in over two months

The security forces have achieved significant success in their ongoing operations against terrorism, thanks to timely intelligence and effective strategies. Since Eidul Fitr, the nefarious intentions and plans of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have been exposed and thwarted, leading to a series of successful counter-terrorism operations.

From April 1 to June 10, 2024, security forces conducted a total of 7,745 operations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Sindh. These operations have resulted in the elimination of 181 terrorists. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,701 operations were conducted, with 4,902 in Balochistan and 142 in Sindh. In May alone, security forces killed 12 terrorists in Balochistan and 42 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while also arresting 61 terrorists across both provinces. In addition to these operations, security forces have successfully thwarted at least 20 infiltration attempts in the border areas of Bajaur, Dir, and Chitral. Many of the terrorists killed were attempting cross-border infiltration, underscoring the effectiveness of Pakistan’s intelligence and border security measures.

The security forces’ timely actions have significantly disrupted the TTP’s operations, particularly in urban areas where the terrorist organization has failed to execute its plans. In response to their failures, the TTP has resorted to targeting and kidnapping impoverished individuals in the tribal regions, a desperate attempt to regain a foothold. One notable success includes the capture of a TTP network in Bisham that was targeting Chinese citizens. Intelligence-based operations have been particularly effective. In Dera Ismail Khan and Tank, 12 terrorists were eliminated, while another 19 terrorists were killed in North Waziristan during similar operations.

The concerted efforts of Pakistan’s security forces have not only disrupted terrorist activities but have also demonstrated the nation’s commitment to ensuring peace and stability. The proactive measures and successful operations against the TTP and other terrorist elements reflect a robust security strategy that continues to safeguard Pakistan and its people.