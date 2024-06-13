Mohsin Naqvi orders to replace CDA member

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has taken decisive action regarding the delayed in beautification plan of Islamabad by ordering the immediate replacement of the Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) Member Environment.

Minister Naqvi, known for his strict stance on efficiency, stated unequivocally that delays will not be tolerated under any circumstances. “Non-performing officers have no place in my team,” he emphasized, reflecting his commitment to accountability and progress.

In a directive to the Chairman of the CDA, Naqvi stressed the urgency of appointing a diligent and skilled officer to the position. He highlighted the need for a candidate who is prepared to work tirelessly to bring Islamabad’s beautification plan to fruition.

The Minister’s firm stance aims to expedite the enhancement of Islamabad’s aesthetic appeal, ensuring that the city’s beautification efforts are back on track without further delays.