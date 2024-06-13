Three sanitary workers die in Bhalwal due to gas leakage

Three sanitary workers died in a well in Bhalwal area of Sargodha after inhaling toxic gas, locals said on Wednesday. According to reports, four workers descended into the well in Satellite Town area of the city to clean it when they lost their consciousness and fell down due to the gas leakage. They were taken to hospital where three of them pronounced dead, while the fourth one had to be shifted to a hospital in Sargodha due to his critical condition. A similar incident had taken place in the area a few days ago. However, the administration did not take notice of that and did not provide these workers with safety kits.