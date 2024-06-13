Truck loaded with sacrificial goats snatched in Karachi

A truck loaded with sacrificial goats for Eidul Adha was snatched by armed robbers near Karachi‘s Kamran Chowrangi, late Tuesday night.

According to a merchant named Rehan, four armed robbers, riding two motorcycles, took the truck driver, who was coming from Hyderabad with sacrificial goats to Karachi for Eidul Adha, hostage, and looted.

The snatched sacrificial goats are said to be worth Rs 1.5mln. The robbers took away the truck loaded with goats and also robbed the driver of his mobile phone and cash before making their escape.

Rehan claimed when they reached Gulistan-e-Jauhar police station for the registration of case, he was asked to come in the morning as the station head officer was not able. Pakistan will celebrate Eidul Adha on June 17 after the Zil Hajj moon was sighted on June 7.

Eidul Azha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of two Eid festivals celebrated by the Muslim faithful to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son to God. Traditionally marked by the slaughter of animals, whose meat is shared with family members and the poor. The faithful slaughter their sacrificial animals in remembrance of the tradition of Prophet Ibrahimi, which continues for three days of Eid.