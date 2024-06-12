BISP’s budget increased up to Rs 593 bn to support the disadvantaged

To provide maximum relief to the disadvantaged segments of society, the federal government has increased budgetary allocations for the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) up to Rs. 593 billion, registering 29 percent increase as compared to the last year.

This was revealed during the budget speech presented in the National Assembly by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday.

The number of beneficiaries who were receiving quarterly stipends under Benazir Kafaalat scheme has been increased from 9.3 million up to 10 million while the stipend amount will also be increased keeping in view the prevailing inflation. Around 100,000 more children will be enrolled in Benazir Education stipend scheme increasing the overall stipends number up to 10.4 million.

During the next Fiscal Year, 5,00,000 more families will be included in the Benazir Nashonuma Programme which is aimed at prevention of stunted growth in children duringthe first 1000 days of growth. In order to promote economic inclusion and improve financial condition of the people, BISP is introducing Poverty Graduation and Skill Development programme. Apart from this, BISP is also introducing Hybrid Social Protection Programme for financial independence of the poor segments.