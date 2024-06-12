An Unseen War

Are we still waiting for World War-III? As the global landscape continues to shift and evolve, it is becoming increasingly apparent that we’re not on the brink of another World War – we’re already in it. Unlike the clearly defined battle lines of the previous world wars, this conflict is characterized by its insidious, multifaceted nature. It unfolds in shadowy realms of cyberspace, economic sanctions, proxy battles, and relentless propaganda. This new form of war, often referred to as hybrid warfare, reflects Carl von Clausewitz’s assertion in his work “On War” that war is a continuation of politics by other means- though today, these means have become far more nuanced and pervasive.

Conflicts in Ukraine, Israel, Africa, and the Middle East all serve as battlegrounds for competing interests in this war, with multiple nations directly or indirectly involved. These regions are not merely sites of localized violence but are arenas for broader geopolitical interests. The lines are blurred, and allegiances are fluid, with nations grouping around primary forces. The United States, long seen as a champion of democracy, now maneuvers through a complex web of strategic interests, that often conflicts with its stated ideals. Russia and Iran are also significant players in this multipolar war, prioritizing national interest over international cooperation and diplomacy. The United States’ different approaches to Ukraine and Palestine illustrate Kenneth Waltz’s theory of structural realism, where states act primarily to ensure their own survival in an anarchic international system unable to act effectively. For Ukraine, it supports the ideals of territorial sovereignty, while for Palestine, it plays against it.

The digital realm has become a critical front too, with nations employing cyberattacks, propaganda, and disinformation campaigns to disrupt and influence internal affairs. An increasing prevalence of cyber-attacks by state and non-state actors targeting critical infrastructure, elections, and private enterprises worldwide is a stark indication of this new form of warfare. Alleged state-sponsored attacks from countries like Russia, China, and North Korea and even USA exemplify this digital battleground.

Economic warfare is another significant front in this new global conflict, where battles are fought not with tanks and missiles but with tariffs, sanctions, and currency manipulation. The US-China trade war has had widespread effects on the global economy, disrupting supply chains and creating economic instability. Such economic battles align concept of soft power, associated with Joseph Nye’s work, where influence is exerted through economic means rather than military might. This form of warfare front has significant global repercussions, altering the balance of power in subtle but profound ways, and thus further consolidating the whole notion of WW-III.

In previous world wars, major powers often supported different sides in regional conflicts, turning local wars into international standoffs. The Syrian Civil War and Yemeni Civil War are prime examples, where multiple countries have been involved in support of different factions. These proxy conflicts are a modern-day equivalent of the trench battles of the past, though far less visible to the global public now. Information warfare, characterized by the use of propaganda, misinformation, and social media manipulation to influence public opinion and destabilize societies, is another critical front. This subtle and insidious form of conflict is harder to detect and counteract, making it a potent tool in this new war. As Sun Tzu establishes in his writing “The Art of War” that, the manipulation of truth and the erosion of reality can be powerful weapons in the hands of those seeking to consolidate power.

The competition for natural resources, such as water and rare minerals, increasingly leads to conflicts too. Water scarcity, for instance, is a growing source of tension in various parts of the world. These environmental conflicts are yet another dimension of the ongoing global struggle, highlighting the multifaceted nature of World War III. In light of ongoing geopolitical tensions and proliferation of various theories that prove warfare, it is reasonable to posit that the international community is currently embroiled in a global conflict akin to a third world war.

What makes this war particularly concerning is that it’s unfolding in the presence of global watchdogs, which are failing to effectively address the situation. International watchdogs like the United Nations, the European Union, and the International Criminal Court are struggling to assert their authority and enforce their decisions. It has been around eight months since they have been struggling to impose a ceasefire in Palestine. This impotence has created a power vacuum, allowing nations to pursue their interests with relative impunity. Hence in this new world war, the stakes are high, and the rules are constantly evolving for the mighty.

This World War is unlike any previous global conflict. While World War I and II were marked by clear declarations of war, defined battlefields, and identifiable enemies, World War III is a far more insidious and complex beast. The presence of global institutions has created a false sense of security too, and their ineffectiveness has emboldened nations to pursue their interests through covert means, leading to a more subtle and sinister form of warfare.

The unfolding World War III is a stark reminder that history repeats itself, and the lessons of the past remain unlearned. As the ancient Greek philosopher Thucydides once said, “The strong do what they can, and the weak suffer what they must.” This timeless adage resonates in today’s geopolitical landscape, where might makes right, and the vulnerable are left to bear the brunt of conflict. We must now accept the fact that we are already in a world war and act accordingly, lest Political theorist Carl Schmitt’s idea of the “state of exception” continues to persist, where laws are suspended in the name of security.

As we move along on the precipice of global catastrophe, it is crucial to recall the wise words of Albert Einstein who warned, “We shall require a substantially new manner of thinking if mankind is to survive.” The status quo of nationalism, militarism, and economic imperialism has led us down a perilous path, and only a radical shift in our collective consciousness can avert the impending disaster.

