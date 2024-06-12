Pakistan trounce Canada to clinch first victory in T20 WC

Pakistan secured their first win of the ICC T20 World Cup with a convincing seven-wicket victory over Canada in the 22nd match held at Nassau County International Stadium in New York on Tuesday.

This triumph came after disappointing losses to the USA and India. Canada, electing to bat first, struggled to build momentum and managed a modest total of 106 for 7 in their allotted 20 overs. Aaron Johnson was the standout performer for Canada, scoring 52 off 44 balls, including four boundaries and four sixes. However, he received little support from the other end, as the Pakistani bowlers dominated the innings.

Key contributions from Pakistan’s bowlers included Mohammad Amir, who was named Player of the Match for his impressive figures of 2 for 13 in 4 overs. Haris Rauf also took two wickets, conceding 26 runs in his spell. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah chipped in with a wicket each, while Imad Wasim executed a crucial run-out.

Chasing 107 for victory, Pakistan reached their target comfortably in 17.3 overs. Mohammad Rizwan anchored the innings with an unbeaten 53 off 53 balls, ensuring a steady chase. Captain Babar Azam supported with 33 runs off 33 deliveries, while Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman contributed 6 and 4 runs respectively. Canada’s bowlers tried to defend their low total, with Dilon Heyliger being the pick of the bowlers, taking 2 wickets for 18 runs. Jeremy Gordon managed to take one wicket but couldn’t stem the flow of runs.