Army kills 11 terrorists in raid in Lakki Marwat

At least 11 terrorists, involved in the martyrdom of seven army men, have been killed during an intelligence-based operation in the Lakki Marwat district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Tuesday.

In a statement, the military’s media wing said that the IBO was carried out in response to the recent Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion that claimed the lives of seven brave soldiers to bring the perpetrators of the heinous act to justice.

The martyred soldiers included Captain Muhammad Faraz Ilyas and Subedar Major Muhammad Nazir.

During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, as a result of which eleven terrorists were successfully neutralised while multiple terrorist hideouts were also busted.

A sanitisation operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area as the security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country, it concluded.

Last month, security forces conducted a series of intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province from May 26 to 27 and neutralised 23 terrorists.

On May 26, an IBO was conducted in the general area of Hassan Khel, Peshawar district, where six terrorists were gunned down by the security forces and multiple hideouts were busted.

On May 27, in another operation conducted in the Tank district, 10 terrorists were killed after troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location.

The third engagement occurred in the general area of Bagh, Khyber district, wherein, the security forces killed seven terrorists and injured two terrorists.

A large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives was also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as the innocent civilians, the ISPR said.