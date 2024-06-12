Eid holidays from 17th to 19th

The Eid holidays will commence on Monday, June 17, and end on Wednesday, June 19. Including the preceding weekend, this creates a five-day holiday period.EidulAdha will be celebrated on June 17 as the Zilhaj moon was sighted in Pakistan on Friday.EidulAdha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of the two major Eid festivals celebrated by Muslims, commemorating Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son for God. The festival is traditionally marked by the slaughter of animals, with the meat shared among family, friends, and the poor. The sacrificial practice, in remembrance of Prophet Ibrahim, continues for the three days of Eid. Zilhaj, the 12th and last month of the Muslim lunar calendar, is itself considered one of the holiest in the Islamic year and Muslims often fast on its first nine days.