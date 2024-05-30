Diljit Dosanjh’s rendition of ‘Jugni’ delights fans

Indian singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh mesmerised the crowd with his enthralling performance on Pakistani singer Arif Lohar’s classic song ‘Jugni,’. Diljit Dosanjh shared a video from his concert in the United States on Instagram, featuring him singing ‘Jugni’ to the delight of his fans. In the video, Diljit could be seen donning a black kurta and dhoti, reflecting Arif Lohar’s traditional attire. The fans poured a heap of praise on the singer for his stunning performance and paying tributes to Pakistani artists. Both Pakistani and Indian song lovers were delighted to view the performance on the viral clip with applauds for Diljit for showcasing love and respect for his fellow artists from Pakistan. Fans expressed their admiration for this beautiful gesture, highlighting the potential for more artistic collaborations and performances between Indian and Pakistani artists.