Robbers snatch citizen’s phone, transfers money through JazzCash

In the Chuhang area, robbers first snatched a citizen’s mobile and later transferred cash through an online app using his phone. The affected citizen reported the digital robbery to the police after the incident at gunpoint.

According to the victim, Zubair, the armed robbery took place in the Chuhang area two weeks ago. The robbers broke the lock of the stolen mobile and transferred money from JazzCash to their account. They also used the citizen’s data to obtain a loan of six thousand rupees from JazzCash. On this occasion, DIG Operations Lahore, Faisal Kamran, stated that the police have registered an FIR against the suspect. The suspect will be apprehended soon. I have assigned the task to Lahore Police. No criminal will escape the law’s grip. Restoring peace in Lahore and making it a cradle of peace is part of my official duties.