President UMT emphasizes need for worker empowerment

Ibrahim Hasan Murad, President of the University of Management and Technology (UMT), extended his appreciation to all the workforce of Pakistan, especially those serving the public directly, while addressing the walk specially organized on the occasion of International Labors Day. Ibrahim Murad met with UMT labour and valued their efforts.

President UMT and Former Provincial Minister of Local Government Ibrahim Murad, expressed that 1st May is the day we celebrate the dedication and tireless efforts of our nation’s workforce. He said that there is a huge responsibility on the shoulders of public servants and leaders, who play a vital role in ensuring smooth operations at all levels. Their commitment to the service of humanity directly impacts the lives of millions of Pakistanis. We must acknowledge their efforts and continue to invest in their well-being and professional development, he added.

Addressing the front-runners of the nation, Ibrahim Murad stated that Workers Empowerment is the need of the hour. We need to recognize the fundamental value of our workforce. Investing in their safety, well-being, and fair treatment is not just ethically important but is a cornerstone of a prosperous economy. By empowering our workers, we empower our nation, President UMT highlighted.

Mr. Murad advised to recognize the dignity of labour and celebrate the contributions of all working people to improve Pakistan as a country where every individual has the opportunity to contribute their skills and talents. Ibrahim also shared that UMT recognizes the importance of a strong workforce and remains dedicated to preparing its graduates for successful careers in various sectors. I have high hopes that UMT graduates will be a source of pride for the university and Pakistan, he concluded.