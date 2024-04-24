US women’s soccer to play Olympic send-off match in Washington in July

The U.S. women’s soccer team will play a send-off match against Costa Rica in the nation’s capitol before departing for the Olympics. The match announced Tuesday is set for July 16 at Audi Field in Washington. It will be the fourth friendly under new coach Emma Hayes as the team prepares for France. Hayes was named coach of the team late last year, but is finishing out the season with Chelsea before taking over. Hayes is set to join the team for a match against South Korea on June 1 in Commerce City, Colorado, before a rematch on June 4 in St. Paul, Minnesota. The team will also play Mexico at Red Bull Stadium in New Jersey on July 13. Hayes is expected to announce her 18-player Olympic roster before the match against Mexico.