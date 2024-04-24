All tehsils should ensure establishment of driving schools: AIG

Additional IG Traffic Punjab Mirza Faran Baig, in line with the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab, while issuing necessary instructions for further improvement in the traffic system, has said that the establishment of driving schools should be ensured in all districts and tehsils, and enforcement should be ensured by constructing model roads in all districts.

The Additional IG Traffic took stock of traffic arrangements and licensing performance in districts from all DPOs. He issued necessary instructions for further improvement in the traffic system in line with the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab.

While talking to the Bureau chief daily Times Lahore Mirza Faran Baig said that the establishment of driving schools should be ensured in all districts and tehsils, enforcement should be ensured by constructing model roads in all districts, signboards, cat eyes, and traffic signals should be installed on model roads. Traffic education teams should raise awareness of traffic laws among citizens.

He said that road marking should be made clear to reduce accidents, grand operations should be carried out against violations on roads, and proper arrangements should be made for parking. Voting areas should be established for citizens in licensing centers, driving schools, and traffic sectors, and proper arrangements should be made for cold water. Improve the traffic system throughout the province to benefit the general public more. It is necessary to make Punjab stronger and better in line with the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab.