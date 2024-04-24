Textile company founder advocates for sustainable agriculture at Agricon

Shad Mustafa, Founder of Textile Marketing Company, addressed the pressing need to prioritize sustainable, eco-friendly, and traceable agricultural methods. Speaking to reporters at the Agriculture Expo held at the Expo Center on Wednesday, Mustafa underscored the critical role of mitigating climate change impacts while bolstering the nation’s agricultural exports.

Highlighting the imperative of equipping local farmers with modern agricultural techniques, Mustafa stressed the importance of raising awareness among domestic growers. Furthermore, he emphasized the significance of providing foreign buyers with insights into Pakistan’s progressive agricultural practices.

Mustafa emphasized that collaboration between the private and public sectors is essential to achieve tangible progress in promoting sustainable agriculture. He expressed optimism that concerted efforts in this regard will yield positive outcomes for both the agricultural industry and the environment.