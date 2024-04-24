Fake Army major, two guards arrested from Swat University

Police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have arrested a fake Army major from Swat University along with his two guards, reported on Wednesday.

According to the police, action was taken on the complaint of the Swat university administration. Weapons and their vehicle were also seized by the policemen. In this regard police said that a person named Omar Ali forcibly entered the university by pretending to be a major. Police said Umar Ali forced his vehicle into Swat University by telling the security people that he was an Army major.