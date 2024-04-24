Six killed by rivals during wedding in Lakki Marwat

A wedding ceremony turned into a mayhem in Lakki Marwat, where six individuals were killed and two others injured when a rival party resorted to indiscriminate firing on their opponents attending the celebrations. Lakki police informed on Wednesday that the incident occurred in village Akri Khanzada Khail, Lakki Marwat where six people fell prey to a longstanding rivalry and were killed by their rivals during a wedding. The sudden attack by rivals gave little chance to opponents for response, however, a retaliatory fire by the people present at the wedding made the attackers leave the area and escape. Police said two passersby were among those who received bullet injuries and died while another man was critically injured. Upon receiving information, police swiftly arrived at the scene to initiate an investigation and promptly transferred the bodies and injured to District Headquarters Hospital Tajazai.