Shahrukh Khan to return as Don

Shah Rukh Khan is likely to make a return as Don again in his upcoming movie. However, not as the titular character in Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3.

Khan will be seen playing the role of Don in his next film, King which will also see his daughter Suhana Khan making her theatrical debut, according to a report by Pinkvilla. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment will produce the movie.

“Shah Rukh Khan is making films for the audience and is well aware about their urge to see him in shades of grey. King is his passion project and he has been meticulously working on all aspects of the project with Siddharth Anand and Sujoy Ghosh. They have collectively carved a very cool full of attitude and swag character with shades of grey for SRK in King,” the report quoted a source as saying.

After finalising the character designing, Siddharth Anand is currently working on the action blocks with international stunt teams, the report said.

“Shah Rukh Khan is overseeing the creative process and training with Suhana on some new-age action sequences,” the source added.

The Bollywood star has played negative roles during his acting career. He played the villain role 1993 romantic thriller Darr, Abbas-Mustan’s 1993 revenge thriller Baazigar and 1994 psychological thriller Anjaam. Khan’s most popular negative character is the character of Don in Farhan Akhtar’s crime thriller franchise.

Earlier, reports said Shah Rukh Khan invested a huge fortune of INR2 billion in King.

The report revealed that Sujoy Ghosh and Siddharth Anand have joined hands to produce the action flick with a whopping budget of INR2 billion.

The movie’s creative team has reportedly worked over the past year for pre-production planning and focusing on script development and action sequences.

Meanwhile, the source privy to the matter revealed that the makers are holding talks with globally renowned stunt coordinators from the West to join the ‘King’ team.