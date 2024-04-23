All cricketers are brothers to me: Nazish Jahangir

Showbiz starlet Nazish Jahangir issued a clarification regarding her surprising response to a supposed marriage proposal from star cricketer Babar Azam.

Actor Nazish Jahangir has termed all national cricketers her ‘bros’ after her previous statement, involving Pakistan cricket team’s skipper Babar Azam, angered the fans of the star player. It happened so when Jahangir said during an interactive session on her Instagram handle that if the top-order batter would propose to her for marriage, she would excuse herself. After facing the wrath of the cricketer’s loyal fan base on social media, the ‘Berukhi’ actor clarified in the following story, “Babar bhai hum sab k bhai hain but un k fans MA dil khol k negativity phila rahy hain (Babar is like a brother to us but his fans are spreading negativity all across).”

“Na meri cricketers se leni na deni (I have nothing to do with cricketers), all are bros to me tbh [to be honest],” she added. Jahangir also mentioned, “I have no issue with cricketers nor do I pass any statement or judgement for them, so keep your negativity to yourself.”

Pertinent to note that the recent controversy emerged days after Jahangir affirmed that she would never marry anyone from the showbiz industry. “I will never marry someone from the industry, that’s very clear. It would be even better if he is from outside Pakistan. I’ve never given a thought over it, but definitely, if given an option, I will settle anywhere abroad after marriage, be it USA, Dubai, Canada or even London,” she had said.