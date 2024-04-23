Amar ‘manifests’ to do a film with an actor

Showbiz A-lister Amar Khan named one top league film star she wants to be paired opposite in her next film. In her recent outing on Ahmad Ali Butt’s podcast ‘Excuse Me’, Amar Khan was asked about one male co-star whom she would like to cast in her next film, to which the celebrity named actor-host Fahad Mustafa. She said, “Given an option, I really, really want to – I manifest it right now – I want to work with Fahad Mustafa.” Khan remembered meeting ‘Jeeto Pakistan’ host at a recently-held awards ceremony, as the heartthrob looked suave in a suit. “I told him that your name should be spelt as ‘Rocking’ Fahad Mustafa from now onwards, as they do in Tamil films – because he has that aura,” said the ‘Baddua’ star. Continue to sing praises for Mustafa, Khan added, “He is the most hardworking film actor I’ve seen in this country. I think there is no competition for Fahad in films.” Moreover, she named ace director Nadeem Baig as her pick to helm the project. On the work front, Khan, the filmmaking graduate was last seen in the drama serial ‘Baddua’.