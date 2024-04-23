WHO delegation calls on Chairman FBR

A delegation of World Health Organization (WHO) comprising Mr. Roberto Iglesias, Consultant, and Mr. Santiago Carrillo expert on Track & Trace called on Chairman Federal Board of Revenue Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana at FBR Headquarters today in Islamabad. Member IR (Operations) Mir Badshah Khan Wazir was also present on the occasion. During the meeting, matters pertaining to tobacco taxation were discussed. They also deliberated upon operational challenges in implementation and enforcement of Track and Trace System on Tobacco Sector in order to eliminate the menace of illicit trade of tobacco.