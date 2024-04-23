National Assembly refers two bills to committees

The National Assembly on Tuesday referred two private members’ bills and as many amendments to the relevant committees for further consideration.

PPPP lawmaker Dr Nafisa Shah moved the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (Amendment in Article- 25) which was referred to the relevant committee. Meanwhile, the Chair referred another bill – the Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Technology Bill, 2024 – to the committee. This legislative proposal appeared on the agenda after passage from the Senate.

PPPP legislator Dr Nafisa Shah also moved amendments in the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007and sought insertion of new Rule 295 and 296 after rule 294.