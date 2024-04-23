Sheikh Rasheed files appeal for acquittal in May 9 cases

Former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has filed appeal for acquittal in May 9 cases. An anti-terrorism court (ATC) of Rawalpindi on Tuesday heard three cases relating to May 9 incidents against Sheikh Rashid and nephew Sheikh Rashid Shafique.

The Awami Muslim League chief appeared in court with his lawyers Sardar Raziq and Sardar Shehbaz. During proceedings of the case, Rashid’s lawyer filed an application for acquittal of the AML chief. The court while issuing notice on the acquittal plea, adjourned hearing of the case till May 14. It may be recalled that three cases were registered with police stations Cantt, Morgah and Taxila against the senior politician. Speaking to media person outside the court, Sheikh Rashid said all the cases registered against him were fake and bogus.

He said he was appearing in court almost daily. He further said he would fight his cases as per law and Constitution and courts will decide all the cases in his favour.