Nawaz Sharif leaves for China on a five-day personal visit

Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif left for China on a five-day personal visit. Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is accompanying Nawaz Sharif on visit to China. According to media reports, Nawaz Sharif would hold meetings related to the development works of the Punjab province and will also meet the owners of Chinese companies. He will also undergo a medical checkup during his stay in China. Moreover, the selection of China for his first foreign visit after returning to Pakistan in October last also signifies the importance Nawaz and his party

gives to the Asian giant. Earlier, it was reported that 16 Chinese companies had shown interest in the Nawaz Sharif IT City – a brainchild of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz who has envisaged similar projects in all the major cities of the province – while eight others were ready to work immediately. Interestingly, the elder Sharif’s sojourn to China comes before the planned visit by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who is expected to hold talks with the Chinese leadership next month. At the same time, Dar accompanying Nawaz shows how much trust he enjoys by the party leadership and highlights the reason for his appointment as foreign minister.