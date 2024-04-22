NA passes motion to restore membership of two MNAs

The National Assembly on Monday passed a motion aimed at reinstating the membership of Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) whose positions were suspended during the last sitting on April 19, 2024.

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar moved the motion, which was passed by the House. He referred the proviso of sub-rule 2 of Rule 21 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly 2007, proposing the termination of the suspension of MNAs Jamshed Ahmed Dasti and Muhammad Iqbal Khan, imposed by the NA on April 19, 2024. The motion was successfully adopted by the House.

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Omer Ayub, appealed to Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, to reconsider the decision to suspend the membership of two legislators through a motion and reinstate their membership.

It is noteworthy that Speaker NA Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, following a motion, on Friday suspended the memberships of two independent lawmakers, Jamshed Ahmad Khan Dasti and Muhammad Iqbal Khan, for the current NA session due to their use of “abusive language” during the president’s parliamentary address.

Opposition leader stated that they had met with the Speaker in his chamber and requested the restoration of membership. During the sitting, MNA Muhammad Amir Dogar also raised the same issue, urging the Chair to reinstate the membership of the two lawmakers. He emphasized that the business advisory committee would deliberate on preventing such situations from arising in the future.