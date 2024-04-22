Yasir Usman Khattak honored with Quaid-e-Azam Gold Medal

In a stirring ceremony graced by notable individuals and community leaders, Deputy Director CBD Punjab Mr. Yasir Usman Khattak, a beacon of altruism and service, was honored with the esteemed Quaid-e-Azam Gold Medal by the Provincial Minister for his exceptional contributions to public welfare. The event, held at e-Library, Lahore, Punjab by Istihqam Pakistan Foundation, served as a poignant testament to the power of compassion and selflessness in shaping a brighter future for society.

The Quaid-e-Azam Gold Medal, a symbol of distinction named after Pakistan’s founding father, was presented to Yasir Usman Khattak by the esteemed Provincial Minister in recognition of their unwavering dedication to public service and their remarkable efforts in uplifting the lives of others. Among the distinguished guests in attendance were Prof Dr. Nizam Ud Din Ex-Chairman HEC Punjab, Honorable Minister Kazim Ali Peer Zada, Brig (R) Waheed U Zaman Tariq PhD Iqbaliyat, Prof. Dr. Bashir Ahmed Vice Chancellor Bacha Khan University, Charsada Peshawar, each lending their support and admiration for Yasir Usman Khattak’s exemplary achievements.

Throughout their illustrious career in the corporate and public sector, Khattak has been a steadfast advocate for social justice and equality, tirelessly championing causes that benefit the marginalized and underserved. Their impactful initiatives, ranging from providing essential services to vulnerable communities to spearheading campaigns for green infrastructure, adverse effects of man-made climate change, and helping cities achieve the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals, have left an indelible mark on society, embodying the very essence of the Quaid-e-Azam’s vision for a progressive and inclusive Pakistan.

Addressing the audience, the Provincial Minister lauded Yasir Usman Khattak and other recipients for exemplary service and underscored the importance of recognizing and celebrating individuals who embody the values of compassion and civic responsibility. “Today, we honor you all not only for your remarkable achievements but also for your unwavering commitment to the betterment of society,” remarked the Provincial Minister. “Their tireless efforts serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration for us all, reminding us of the transformative power of selfless service.”

In a heartfelt acceptance speech, Yasir Usman Khattak expressed gratitude for the honor bestowed upon him and dedicated the award to the countless individuals and organizations who have supported their journey. “I am deeply humbled and honored to receive the Quaid-e-Azam Gold Medal,” said Yasir Usman Khattak. “This recognition is a testament to the collective efforts of all those who have worked tirelessly alongside me to make a positive impact in our community. Together, we can continue to strive for a more equitable and compassionate society.”

As Yasir Usman Khattak proudly displays the Quaid-e-Azam Gold Medal, it serves as a symbol of their unwavering commitment to public service and as an inspiration for others to follow suit. Their remarkable achievements stand as a testament to the transformative power of compassion and solidarity, reaffirming the belief that, united in purpose, we can create a world where every individual has the opportunity to thrive and succeed.