Daily Times

Your right to know Tuesday, April 23, 2024


Three killed, 10 injured in Mansehra road accident

APP

At least three people were killed while 10 others sustained injuries after a passenger van plunged into a ditch on Monday near the Patlang area of Mansehra district. As reported by a private news channel, the accident occurred due to a malfunction in the vehicle’s brakes, causing the van to veer off the road and plunge into a ditch. Police and rescue teams promptly responded to the scene, and transported to a civil hospital in Balakot for medical treatment. Police sources confirmed that among the injured were women and children and condition of a few were reported critical and were subsequently transferred to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital Mansehra. The injured were promptly Further investigation into the incident was underway, said the police.

Submit a Comment