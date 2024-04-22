Three killed, 10 injured in Mansehra road accident

At least three people were killed while 10 others sustained injuries after a passenger van plunged into a ditch on Monday near the Patlang area of Mansehra district. As reported by a private news channel, the accident occurred due to a malfunction in the vehicle’s brakes, causing the van to veer off the road and plunge into a ditch. Police and rescue teams promptly responded to the scene, and transported to a civil hospital in Balakot for medical treatment. Police sources confirmed that among the injured were women and children and condition of a few were reported critical and were subsequently transferred to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital Mansehra. The injured were promptly Further investigation into the incident was underway, said the police.