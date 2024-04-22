AirSial flight lands safely after facing technical fault

An AirSial flight managed to land safely after nearly meeting an accident due to a technical issue on Monday. According to sources, a technical problem has occurred in the AirSial plane shortly after the flight from Karachi to Lahore took off. The air traffic controller was contacted by the pilot regarding the technical problem. Permission was sought for the plane to land back at Karachi Airport. The plane was granted permission and landed safely at Karachi Airport. More than 100 passengers were on board the plane. A spokesperson for AirSial confirmed the incident attributing the issue to a technical problem.