Facts and Fiction

The Missing Person Controversy in Pakistan has been a longstanding issue that has plagued the country’s human rights record and raised concerns about the lack of transparency and accountability in addressing such cases. Because the issue directly speaks to the reputation of Pakistan, local media was expected to play a crucial role: Shedding light on these incidents and holding authorities accountable was pivotal indeed in ensuring justice for the victims and their families but to scoop out facts from the fiction an even harder task. One can imagine why the media in other countries, especially those hell-bent on portraying Pakistan as a failed, rugged state that does not offer fundamental liberties to its citizens could have been interested in fanning the flames of these discords. But the sight of social media warriors, a handful of lawyers and a brigade insisting upon painting the entire state with a black brush based on a handful of unfortunate incidents is heart-wrenching, to say the least.

Media plays a fundamental role in society, serving as a bridge between the government, the public, and various stakeholders. In a democratic setup, the media acts as a watchdog, monitoring the actions of those in power and providing a platform for diverse voices to be heard. The influence of the media on public opinion cannot be understated, making it a crucial player in shaping societal norms and values.

The importance given to the sprawling lobby can be gauged from the fact that the whole capital comes to a standstill every time they step outside to protest. This missing person controversy in Pakistan dates back several years, with numerous cases remaining unresolved and families left in the dark about the fate of their loved ones.

Not everything that shines is gold. Not everyone who cries is a damsel in distress.

Missing persons are the people who disappear without any information to their families who generally assume that they might have been abducted or eliminated by law enforcement agencies (LEAs). However, not much thought is given to the reality that a large number of them come from regions wracked with insurgencies or with the potential to be overwhelmed by depredations of crime cartels. Then again, the issue of them illegally crossing boundaries in desperation to escape the hard life and in search of greener pastures remains just as strong.

Now, while the state and its law enforcement agencies should be questioned about the challenges in establishing the writ of the land in every corner and the progress in overcoming these drug lords, the suffering of the victims’ families is no excuse for shredding the public trust in the government. The media’s role in highlighting these cases and holding the authorities accountable but only where accountability is due is essential in seeking justice and closure for the affected families.

Transparency is key in addressing the Missing Person Controversy and restoring faith in the justice system. By providing accurate and timely information on these cases, the media can help build trust and credibility with the public. Why doesn’t the local media, for instance, talk about those tracked down by the security agencies as moving around in neighbouring Iran? What about those who get brainwashed into joining extremist outfits and wish to spill the blood of their innocent brothers and sisters on a whim?

In clearing the air about the raging controversy, we can all play a vital role in uncovering the truth behind these cases. If media outlets can use investigative journalism and in-depth reporting to bring to light the circumstances surrounding the disappearances and hold those responsible accountable for their actions, the masses should know better than following trends on social media like a flock of sheep.

It does not take much to weigh the facts and form an opinion of one’s own rather than blindly buying cock-and-bull tales from loud mouthpieces. Our attention earns them thousands of dollars and colourful buttons but at the cost of prestige to our motherland.

The perpetrators of disinformation are fast at work, hiding behind the garb of human rights violations and tugging at the heartstrings of international icons as they strive to create disorder in the state. No qualms about the urgency to mainstream the backtrodden areas of the country.

Our political elite should be ready to step into the ring and work for the widespread, comprehensive relief programmes that hit out against unemployment, extremism and the prevalence of crime. But before one feels the urge to poke holes in the usual suspect – those who stand in the line of fire to ensure we enjoy a good night’s sleep, compare our statistics with that of Sri Lanka, Germany, the UK and the US in the same domain.

The staggering 1:50 ratio of “people who have gone missing” in neighbouring India might be enough to release the air out of the metaphorical balloon. So the next time, someone uses our heated emotions to play the odds against us, be prepared to know facts from baseless propaganda. Not everything that shines is gold. Not everyone who cries is a damsel in distress.

The writer is a freelance columnist.