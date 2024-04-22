Sikh Yatrees bid farewell to Pakistan

A group of Sikh Yatrees (pilgrims) bid farewell to Pakistan on Monday, departing via the Wagah border for India after attending the Baisakhi festival ceremonies.

The Provincial Minister for Minorities, Ramesh Singh Arora, and officials from the Evacuee Trust Property Board were present to see them off.

Before their departure, the Sikh Yatrees expressed their heartfelt appreciation for the love and warmth they received during their visit to Pakistan, which they fondly referred to as their second home, PTV reported.

They commended the government of Pakistan for making excellent arrangements to facilitate their visit, ensuring a comfortable and peaceful stay.