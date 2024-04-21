Illegal constructions in Murree unacceptable: DC Murree

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi has said that no one would be allowed to indulge in illegal construction activities in Murree. District administration Murree, on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, had launched a grand operation against illegal constructions, he said and informed that several illegal constructions, built on Bank Road Murree were demolished during the operation. Officials from the district administration, Murree Municipal Corporation, Civil Defense and other departments concerned were taking part in the operation. On the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, the operation would continue till the desired results are achieved and all illegal constructions are demolished, DC Murree said. He said that no one would be allowed to disrupt the ongoing operation. The operation launched against illegal constructions would continue and strict action in accordance with the law would be taken without any discrimination against the rules violators, he added.