Gisele denies cheating on Tom Brady and confirms she’s dating again

Gisele Bündchen wants to set the record straight regarding a couple of rumors about her love life, past and present. First, the supermodel denies cheating on now-ex-husband Tom Brady before their 2022 divorce. In an interview with The New York Times, published March 23, Gisele said, “That is a lie.” The 43-year-old, who shares son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, with the retired NFL icon, went on to confirm part of a second rumor about herself: She is dating again. According to the New York Times, her new relationship is new. “This is the first time I am seeing someone that was a friend of mine first,” Gisele added. “It’s very different. It is very honest, and it’s very transparent.” She did not identify her new partner. In February, a source confirmed to E! News that Gisele is dating Joaquim Valente, her family jiu-jitsu instructor, almost a year after the two sparked romance rumors.