A magnitude 4.4 magnitude earthquake jolted Mingora and Swat Valley areas on Saturday morning, the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad reported. In the Swat Valley, residents experienced tremors in Mingora and its surrounding areas, prompting them to evacuate buildings for safety. The epicenter of the earthquake was situated in the Koh Hindu Kush region, and it struck at a depth of 142 kilometers. Following the tremors, people swiftly made their way out of buildings, fearing the worst.