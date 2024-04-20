Cop, two dacoits killed in police encounter

Two dacoits were killed while a cop was martyred and another was injured in a police encounter in Baghbanpura area of Lahore on late Friday night.

The deceased cop was identified as Imran Haider, while Dilawar, the injured policeman, was rushed to the Services Hospital where he was provided treatment. However, none of the slain dacoits could be identified till last reports came in.

According to the police, patrol party personnel signalled a motorcycle to stop but the riders instead opened firing on the cops. The policemen retaliated and in the ensuing gunbattle constable Imran Khan died after receiving a bullet in his head. In police retaliatory firing, two dacoits were also killed. After receiving information, DIG Operations Ali Nasir rushed to the crime scene where police investigators collected evidence.