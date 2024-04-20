ATC confirms bail of Azam Swati in judicial complex case

Anti-terrorism court (ATC) has confirmed bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) leader Azam Swati in judicial complex vandalism case on Saturday.

According to the details, judge Tahir Abbas Sipra heard the case. The investigative officer appeared before the court. Judge questioned to investigative officer that the accused had come out the car or not. On this the investigative officer replied that Azam Swati was in the car however he was not shown in the footage. Judge inquired that do you need Azam Swati’s custody. The investigative officer declined on that. Later then the court confirmed the bail of Azam Swati in the case.