4th International Public Health conference concluded in KMU

The 4th International Public Health Conference, hosted by Khyber Medical University (KMU) in Peshawar concluded marking a significant milestone in the global dialogue on public health.

The theme of the conference was, the Power of Prevention: Investing in Complex Issues in Public Health, the conference brought together esteemed national and international experts to deliberate on pressing health challenges and explore innovative solutions.

Key discussions centered on the collaborative approach needed for non-communicable disease (NCD) control, emphasizing early detection, prevention strategies, and comprehensive management.

Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Aslam was the chief of the event. A major focus of the conference was on advocating for robust tobacco control policies, including measures such as increased taxes, comprehensive advertising bans, and public awareness campaigns highlighting the harmful effects of tobacco use.

Additionally, there was a call to integrate mental health services into primary care settings, aiming to raise awareness and reduce stigma surrounding mental health issues.

Recognizing the pivotal role of family medicine in bolstering healthcare systems, participants explored avenues to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and health informatics for disease surveillance, predictive analytics, and personalized healthcare delivery.

The conference highlighted evidence-based policies derived from cutting-edge research, offering insights for resource allocation and priority setting in public health agendas.

During the closing ceremony, Mehmood Aslam emphasized the urgent need to prioritize investments in addressing non-communicable diseases, citing alarming statistics on diabetes and hypertension.

The ceremony also recognized the outstanding contributions of participants and organizers, with certificates and shields presented to winners of oral presentations, abstract submissions, and the dedicated organizing committee.

Dr. Khalid Rehman and his dedicated team, including Dr. Abdul Jalil Khan, Dr. Maria Ishaq Khattak, Dr. Shaista, Dr. Samrina, Dr. Ikram, Dr. Sheraz, Dr. Nauman, and Mr. Shujat, served as the driving force behind the organization of the conference.

Their collective efforts were instrumental in orchestrating a successful event that fostered robust discussions and facilitated invaluable knowledge exchange among participants.

During the conference, Secretary Health KP delivered an impactful address, emphasizing the critical importance of collaboration among governmental bodies, academia, and healthcare professionals.