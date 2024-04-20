Inquiry committee formed to probe leaking of Islamiat Paper

The provincial government has formed an inquiry committee on Saturday under the Chairmanship of Grievances Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan after the issue of Islamiat paper in matriculation school in Dera Ismail Khan went viral on social media. Some short questions of Islamiat paper in Dera Ismail Khan were leaked in WhatsApp groups on Friday. On the complaints of various schools, the board was directed to redress such complaints. Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took notice after severe criticism on social media. Under the Chairmanship of Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Zafarul Islam, an inquiry committee has been appointed into the publication of Islamiat paper of Dera Ismail Khan Education Board on social media. The target of submitting a report within three days after investigating the matter has been referred to.