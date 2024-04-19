Barca women’s quadruple bid faces Chelsea Champions League challenge

Dominant European champions Barcelona aim to keep their quadruple quest on track when they face Chelsea in the Women’s Champions League semi-finals on Saturday.

Jonatan Giraldez’s side, who lifted the trophy for the second time last season, host the Blues in the first-leg clash at the Olympic Stadium on the city’s Montjuic hill.

They met at the same stage last season and Barcelona ousted Chelsea 2-1 on aggregate in a tight battle, although the Catalans also smashed the English side 4-0 in the 2021 final.

With the Spanish Super Cup pocketed, a Copa de la Reina final place booked and a luxurious 12-point lead in Liga F, Barcelona want to carve out a head start on Chelsea before the return at Stamford Bridge next week. Giraldez is departing at the end of the season to take over American NWSL side Washington Spirit and his players hope to see him go out on a high. “I am sure the girls will want to win trophies for him so he can leave on a really positive note,” Barcelona midfielder Keira Walsh told reporters Wednesday.