Kansas City Chiefs owner addresses claim Kelce and Swift romance is a marketing stunt

A touch of Taylor Swift’s hand might have lit the fuse of a chain reaction of NFL counter moves, but this singer’s relationship is not the work of any mastermind.

Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt whole-heartedly shut down any speculation that the “You Belong with Me” singer’s relationship with tight end Travis Kelce is all for show.

“It was purely organic,” he told Mad Money’s Jim Cramer Jan. 12. “When they first started dating, there were a lot of people saying, ‘Oh it’s a marketing stunt,’ but no it’s very real.”

Still, Clark was clear that the last few months have been a lavender haze for his team as Travis and Taylor’s relationship continues to blossom.

“It’s been a very interesting-very fun year having the two of them dating,” he added. “The attention that’s been focused on the Chiefs-our female audience has grown leaps and bounds.”

And aside from the extra publicity on Travis’ team this season, the 58-year-old also gushed on the 12-time Grammy winner in her own right.

“We’re so happy for Travis Kelce and Taylor and their relationship,” he continued. “I’ve had a chance to meet her at one of the many games that she’s attended this year and she’s just as sweet as she can be.”

The investor-who shares Gracie Hunt, 25, Knobel Hunt, 20, and Ava Hunt, 14, with wife Tavia-also revealed that he was a Swiftie even before Taylor was given a Chiefs Kingdom key.

“I also got to see her play here twice this past summer,” he divulged. “What an incredible performer-one of the most amazing artists of our time.”

This isn’t the first time Clark has shown his support for the “Anti-Hero” singer, either. In December, his family gifted her a $5,000 Judith Leiber Swarovski microphone bag for her 34th birthday.

“Happy birthday to this queen!” Gracie wrote in a Dec. 13 Instagram post. “Bright, beautiful, beyond talented and engaging.” And Taylor has made her allegiance toward her boyfriend’s team clear-attending 11 games so far this season. “Football is awesome, it turns out,” she said in her TIME Person of the Year article back in December. “I’ve been missing out my whole life.”