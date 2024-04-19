Youthful artistry echoes at Alhamra Melodies

The Alhamra Melodies came alive with the enchanting performances of young artists, who filled the air with soulful melodies. Executive Director Alhamra Tariq Ali Basra, praised the performers, noting the gleam of hope on the faces of the youth. He emphasised Alhamra’s commitment to nurturing talent and fostering confidence among artists for a brighter future. Among the talented performers were Ahmad Taur, Shahbaz Ali, Imran Jaffri, Nimra Sardar, and Imran Saeen. The event drew a large audience, inspiring and uplifting the spirits of both performers and spectators. Aspiring artists can register and showcase their talent at Alhamra Melodies. The Alhamra Melodies showcased these young artists’ musical prowess and provided a cultural enrichment and exchange platform. Attendees from diverse backgrounds came together to appreciate the vibrant performances, fostering a sense of unity and camaraderie. With such initiatives, Alhamra continues to play a vital role in promoting artistic expression and community engagement, contributing to the cultural vibrancy of Lahore and beyond.