Pakistan, Finland launch 1.5 mln euro program for youth

Pakistan and Finland have joined forces to launch a vocational training program aimed at boosting the skills of young Pakistanis. The initiative, funded by a 1.5 million euro grant, will focus on developing expertise in high-demand sectors such as hospitality, construction, and healthcare.

The program, spearheaded by Finland’s Turku Vocational Institute and Pakistan’s National University of Science and Technology (NUTECH), was approved by the European Union under the framework of the Pakistan-Finland Cooperation. It leverages the platform of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) to facilitate collaboration. This project has a two-fold benefit. It will not only equip Pakistani youth with industry-relevant skills that meet EU standards, but also create a pipeline for potential employment opportunities in Finland. The first batch of graduates was expected to travel to Finland by October 2025 to explore job prospects.