Mobile user base in Pakistan drops by 3.7 mln in 2023

Pakistan’s mobile phone user base witnessed a significant drop in 2023, with a record decrease of 3.7 million subscribers. The “State of Apps Report for Pakistan,” a collaboration between Data Darbar and Begin, revealed that the number of mobile users fell to 190.9 million last year, down from 194.6 million in 2022. This translates to a 1.9% decline.

The report suggests a potential shift in the telecom industry’s focus. While the overall user base shrank, the number of high-spending customers saw a rise of 7.5%, reaching 12.44 million in 2023. This trend could be linked to a significant decrease in mobile data prices. The average cost of 1GB data plummeted by 71.4% compared to 2018, dropping from Rs. 114 to Rs. 32.8. This affordability boost also contributed to a rise in overall broadband usage, reaching 53.6% in 2023 from 51% the previous year.

Government efforts to promote domestic mobile phone manufacturing appear to have fallen short. The report highlights that the 2021 Mobile Manufacturing Policy coincided with a decrease in mobile users. The number dropped from 24.7 million in 2021 to 21.9 million in 2022 and further down to 21.3 million in 2023.

The report also sheds light on Pakistan’s app development scene. While the overall number of apps created by Pakistani developers witnessed an 11.4% year-on-year decline, the country ranked second in terms of gaming apps. Pakistani developers have released roughly 1,000 games on major app stores like Play Store and iOS.